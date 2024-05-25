Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on May 25 that the election would help improve citizens' lives and safeguard the Constitution,. He pointed out that voters rejected "falsehood, hate, and misinformation" in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls and prioritized issues about livelihood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi urged people to come out in large numbers and vote for their rights and their family's future. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, and he participated in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the nation's capital. Sonia Gandhi is the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson.

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter Rahul Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he and his mother had participated in the ‘festival of democracy’ by casting their vote.

“All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family," the Congress leader posted.

He uploaded a photo of Sonia Gandhi and himself showing their marked finger after their vote.

Rahul Gandhi also discussed the promises made in the Congress manifesto.

"In the first five voting phases, you have rejected lies, hatred, and misinformation and prioritised the ground-level issues related to your lives. Today is the 6th phase of polling, and your every vote will ensure the start of the recruitment process of 30 lakh vacant government posts for the youth and the first job guarantee scheme of ₹1 lakh per year," he posted.

‘Your vote will ensure…’ "Your vote will ensure ₹8,500 per month into the accounts of women from poor families. Farmers should be debt-free and should get fair MSP on their crops. Workers would get daily wages of ₹400." Gandhi added.

In the sixth round of polling, voting is conducted in 58 parliamentary constituencies in six states and two Union Territories (UTs). Jairam Ramesh, the leader of the Congress, earlier voiced optimism regarding the INDIA alliance's chances in the polls.

