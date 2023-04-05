Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Karnataka on THIS day2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the nationwide Satyamev Jayate rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Kolar on April 10, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday. After this, he also visit his former Parliamentary constituency Wayanad a day later.
