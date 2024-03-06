Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce 10-point poll promise for the youth and unemployed people of the country in a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also join the rally at Badnawar District of Madhya Pradesh—the last day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

Earlier today, the senior Congress leader alleged that social injustice prevailed in every institution in the country, and claimed that members from backward, Dalit, ST and minority communities together forming 90% population do not hold any key positions.

He was addressing a meeting in Shajapur city of Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that entered Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"How much is the population of people from backward classes in this country? It's 50 per cent, then Dalits are 15 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (ST) eight per cent and minority 15 per cent, which comes to about 90 per cent. Now if you take out the list of top industrialists and management of top companies, you will not find a single person belonging to this 90 per cent category," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

"Similar is the situation in the media. You will not find a single big journalist belonging to backward, Dalit or ST categories. It's the same with TV anchors as well as media owners," he said.

"Likewise, if you look at bureaucracy, 90 IAS officers at the Centre allocate the entire country's budget. In Madhya Pradesh also, 60-70 IAS officers allocate the state's budget. If you look at the list, you will not find a single person belonging to the 90 per cent category. Even if someone is there, then he must be looking after some minor ministry with a small budget," the former Congress president said.

The senior Congress leader today offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain alongside fellow party leader Kamal Nath. BJP workers also offered potatoes to him — in a mocking gesture — while he blew a kiss in response.

"Sometimes it happens during the yatra, like it happened today. Three-four people from BJP were standing with flags. They were shouting. I got down from the vehicle and shook hands and asked how are you brother? And they stopped shouting and started smiling and then when I was leaving, they were doing like this (making gesture of blowing kisses)," Gandhi recounted later.

The Congress lawmaker insisted that it was easy to face such incidents by opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love) in "nafrat ka bazaar" (market of hatred).

