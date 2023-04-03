Rahul Gandhi arrives in Surat to appeal against conviction in defamation charges. Top Updates5 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:27 PM IST
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen along with other top Congress leaders onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi which took off for Surat. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also among the leaders accompanying Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi has filed an appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. The former MP travelled to Surat Surat on Monday to appear before the court. He was accompanied to court by Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×