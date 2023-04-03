Rahul Gandhi has filed an appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. The former MP travelled to Surat Surat on Monday to appear before the court. He was accompanied to court by Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen along with other top Congress leaders onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi which took off for Surat.

Gandhi's lawyers has said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the sessions court today itself and the party leader will seek suspension of his sentence by the sessions court.

Other leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal and other senior party leaders will also be in Surat.

In Surat, security has been increased for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city. "Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Surat district court the Surat city police have deployed the police force wherever there is a possibility of movement. We will also be starting frisking and checking," Sagar Bagmar, DCP Zone-4 Surat told ANI. Congress party workers gathered outside District and Sessions Court in Surat in support.

Here are Top Updates:

-A war of words broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress as Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by family and party leaders, embarked for Surat to appeal against a court order. BJP alleged that for the Congress "one family is bigger than the country" while the opposition party said that it will "fight against corruption."

-Union minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that top leaders of the party accompanying Rahul Gandhi to the court in Surat where he will file an appeal against his conviction was a "childish" attempt to put undue "pressure" on the judiciary.

-Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the BJP's logic. "I am going with my leader (Rahul Gandhi), how can this be pressure on the judiciary? They (BJP) are creating a ruckus in West Bengal and Bihar. Till now no appeal has come from PM Modi and Amit Shah...," Baghel told reporters.

-Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Surat said that, “We trust the judiciary. We are here to show our unity. We are doing 'satyagraha' to save the country. The country is seeing how Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi is being treated today."

-Gujarat Congress workers gather outside Surat court to support Rahul Gandhi.

-Congress workers and leaders in Coimbatore held protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

-Himachal chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is also accompanying Rahul rubbished the allegation of "drama" levelled by the BJP. "No one can pressurise judiciary. We are going to Surat. Congress is the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi is big leader of our party. This is not a political drama. We stand by him...," Sukhu said.

-Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a swipe at the BJP for remarks over Gandhi's visit to Surat. While speaking to ANI, “On one side, the BJP says why does Rahul Gandhi not go to the judiciary for his case, and when he does, the BJP has a problem with it. Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself."

-The Congress also alleged that "illegal arrests" were being made to prevent party leaders and workers from going to Surat where Rahul Gandhi is set to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "There are continuous reports of illegal arrests by the BJP government in Gujarat to prevent Congress leaders and workers from going to Surat."

-The Congress Tripura unit will be taking out a rally on 16 April to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, said state party president Birajit Sinha told PTI. Thousands of Congress workers will gather here on April 16 to participate in the protest rally. Sinha said protest programmes will also be held in Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Udaipur in Gomati district on April 20 and 30.

Meanwhile, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma had on March 23 convicted 52-year-old Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks. It had held the Congress leader guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

The former Congress chief was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the case. Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence. The case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The sentence of two years invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The RP Act holds that an MP or a member of legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted for any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.