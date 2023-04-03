Rahul Gandhi to appeal against conviction in a defamation case in Surat court today. 5 points2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:27 AM IST
- The defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying ‘How come all thieves have the common surname Modi’
Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to Surat, Gujarat today as an appeal will be moved in the Sessions court there against his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case. The defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"
