Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to Surat, Gujarat today as an appeal will be moved in the Sessions court there against his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case. The defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma here had on March 23 convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname" remarks. It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500. The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court. Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Parliament:

"A former MP from Wayanad was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case and subsequently lost his Lok Sabha membership.

After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country. The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded.

Rahul Gandhi said on March 25 that he would not comment on his sentence as the matter was subjudice, but he said his disqualification from parliament was because he had asking Modi what he called "tough questions" over Modi's relationship with Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani conglomerate. The opposition critics accuse Modi government of giving undue favours to a business group led by billionaire tycoon Adani.

Rahul Gandhi also faces another defamation case filed by former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for his 2019 remarks. A Patna court has reportedly directed the Congress leader to appear before it on April 12 in connection with the case.

