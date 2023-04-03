Rahul Gandhi to appeal against defamation charge in Gujarat. Top updates5 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 02:30 PM IST
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen along with other top Congress leaders onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi which took off for Surat. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also among the leaders accompanying Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday to file the appeal in a court against his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders will accompany him to the court.
