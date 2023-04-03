Rahul Gandhi to appeal against defamation charge in Gujarat. Top updates

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a swipe at the BJP for remarks over Gandhi's visit to Surat. While speaking to ANI, “On one side, the BJP says why does Rahul Gandhi not go to the judiciary for his case, and when he does, the BJP has a problem with it. Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself."