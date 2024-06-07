Rahul Gandhi to appear before Bengaluru Court today. All you need to know about the ‘40% Sarkara’ defamation case by BJP
In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly election in Karnataka, the Congress ran a campaign of '40 per cent Sarkara', accusing the then BJP government of collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works and exorbitant bribes for postings and recruitment.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a special court in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP for issuing alleged defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers before the assembly elections last year.