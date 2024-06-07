In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly election in Karnataka, the Congress ran a campaign of '40 per cent Sarkara', accusing the then BJP government of collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works and exorbitant bribes for postings and recruitment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a special court in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP for issuing alleged defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers before the assembly elections last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ad had accused the then-BJP government in the state of engaging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule. On Thursday, the state Congress said, “Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the (hearing at) City Civil Court at 10.30 am tomorrow (Friday)."

“Later, he will hold a discussion with the Congress' newly-elected MPs and defeated candidates from the state at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Queens Road at 11.30 am. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will also be present," the PTI reported quoting a statement by the state unit of the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's the defamation case? On June 1, the Bengaluru court granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar when they appeared before it regarding the case. Judge KN Shivakumar issued the order, scheduling Rahul Gandhi's personal appearance for June 7.

In last week's hearing, Gandhi's counsel submitted a request for his client's exemption from appearing, which was challenged by the complainant's side. They argued against granting repeated exemptions.

In June 2023, the BJP lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had made false and irresponsible claims in advertisements published on May 5, 2023, in various Karnataka newspapers during the assembly election campaign. The advertisements, titled "Corruption rate card," accused the government of taking "40 per cent Commission Sarkara (government)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The complaint alleged that the advertisements were disseminated by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) through Shivakumar, serving as its president, and Siddaramaiah, the former Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly. The BJP highlighted that Rahul Gandhi had shared this "defamatory advertisement" on his social media platform X account.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!