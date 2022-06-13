Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today; Delhi cops say no to Congress' rally

Delhi Police, which falls under the Central government, has denied entry to the Congress party to hold a rally
The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar road to the ED office at APJ Abdul Kalam road
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case on Monday (June 13). Against this backdrop, his party had decided to hold a rally outside ED's office, showcasing support to Gandhi and coveying political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case on Monday (June 13). Against this backdrop, his party had decided to hold a rally outside ED's office, showcasing support to Gandhi and coveying political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
However, the Delhi Police, which falls under the Central government, has denied entry to the Congress party to hold a rally. The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar road to the ED office at APJ Abdul Kalam road.
However, the Delhi Police, which falls under the Central government, has denied entry to the Congress party to hold a rally. The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar road to the ED office at APJ Abdul Kalam road.
The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite the Delhi Police orders, some posters of Rahul Gandhi were seen outside his residence in Delhi.
Despite the Delhi Police orders, some posters of Rahul Gandhi were seen outside his residence in Delhi.
Congress MPs and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members are likely to be part of the rally when Gandhi will be going to ED's office.
Congress MPs and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members are likely to be part of the rally when Gandhi will be going to ED's office.
Earlier, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that party workers will hold demonstrations at around 25 offices of the probe agency across the country against the political vendetta and the "misuse" of the central investigative agencies by the Central government to "silence the voice of opposition".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that party workers will hold demonstrations at around 25 offices of the probe agency across the country against the political vendetta and the "misuse" of the central investigative agencies by the Central government to "silence the voice of opposition".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Congress party has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.
The Congress party has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.
The investigative agency has summoned Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering probe into the National Herald case. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL).
The investigative agency has summoned Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering probe into the National Herald case. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL).
The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.
The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.
ED has also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year on the same grounds.
ED has also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year on the same grounds.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only ₹50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only ₹50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He had filed a complaint with a Delhi court earlier. Following the court taking cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition, the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
He had filed a complaint with a Delhi court earlier. Following the court taking cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition, the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).