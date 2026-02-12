Rahul Gandhi to be removed as Lok Sabha member? BJP's Nishikant Dubey submits motion against LoP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday stated that he has submitted a “substantive motion” in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he misled the nation.

A substantive motion is a formal, independent proposal placed before a legislative house or assembly for its consideration and approval, intended to convey a specific decision or opinion.

Dubey has sought the cancellation of Gandhi’s parliamentary membership and has called for a lifetime disqualification barring the Congress leader from standing for elections.

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI..

This comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, in which he accused the Central government of compromising national interests.

Party sources told HT that the government will not move a privilege motion against Gandhi, but will seek expungement of more words and lines from his speech from the records.

What did Rahul Gandhi say? Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the government has itself admitted that the world is going through a period of global turbulence, marked by the end of the unipolar era, escalating geopolitical tensions and the use of energy and financial systems as strategic tools. Despite acknowledging these developments, he alleged that the government has permitted the United States to leverage energy and financial mechanisms in a manner that impacts India.

“You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us,” he said.

"When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests," he added.

Expressing concern over rising tariffs, Gandhi said the average tariff rate had gone up from about 3 per cent to 18 per cent, describing it as a sixfold increase. Simultaneously, he claimed that imports from the United States to India are expected to surge from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion.