Rahul Gandhi to face fresh defamation cases? Savarkar remark sparks row in Maharashtra2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his derogatory remark, saying that Savarkar isn't only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and demanded an apology for his derogatory remark.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case earlier this week, and subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha. While the Congress insists that it will soon appeal the Surat court's verdict, Gandhi's legal woes may be far from over. Recent updates suggest that the ousted MP may soon find himself facing other defamation cases - in connection with remarks against VD Savarkar and the RSS.
