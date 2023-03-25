Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case earlier this week, and subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha. While the Congress insists that it will soon appeal the Surat court's verdict, Gandhi's legal woes may be far from over. Recent updates suggest that the ousted MP may soon find himself facing other defamation cases - in connection with remarks against VD Savarkar and the RSS.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came down heavily against the Congress leader on Saturday as the latter insisted that his name was 'not Savarkar' and that 'Gandhis don't apologise to anyone'. The Shiv Sena chief also recalled Gandhi's earlier comments against the Hindutva ideologue - including his November 2022 assertion that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had ‘helped the British’.

"Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologise. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this," CM Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader is also facing a second case of alleged defamation, filed by an RSS worker in 2014. In March that year, Gandhi had allegedly told an election campaign rally that “the RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi".

The case is being heard by a court in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The Bhiwandi court is slated to pass an order on the Congress leader's plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance on March 4. Gandhi has sought exemption on the ground that he is a resident of Delhi and Lok Sabha member, and the trial can proceed in his absence as he would be represented by his lawyer.

(With inputs from agencies)