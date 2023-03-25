"Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologise. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this," CM Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}