Rahul Gandhi to get new bungalow? Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha may be moved to…

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, may get a new residence. Several reports claimed on Friday that he may be allotted a new official residence – bungalow No. 5 at Sunehri Bagh — in New Delhi.

The Rae Bareli MP has chosen his residence "from the three-four options given to him," News 18 reported while citing sources. It added that recently, Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen visiting the residence at Sunehri Bagh.

Last year, on March 23, a Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked.

Sources told News 18 that the five-time MP was first offered the option of retaining that bungalow. However, the Congress decided to switch, citing the reason that “not good Vastu, which makes it inauspicious”, the report added.

Parliamentary sources told PTI on Friday that Gandhi has been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end.

Rahul Gandhi, being the leader of Opposition, is reportedly entitled to a Type 8 bungalow, similar to leaders who have the cabinet rank.