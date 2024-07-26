Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had to leave 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP over a defamation case. Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, may get a new residence. Several reports claimed on Friday that he may be allotted a new official residence – bungalow No. 5 at Sunehri Bagh — in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rae Bareli MP has chosen his residence "from the three-four options given to him," News 18 reported while citing sources. It added that recently, Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen visiting the residence at Sunehri Bagh.

Last year, on March 23, a Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked.

Sources told News 18 that the five-time MP was first offered the option of retaining that bungalow. However, the Congress decided to switch, citing the reason that “not good Vastu, which makes it inauspicious", the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliamentary sources told PTI on Friday that Gandhi has been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end.

Rahul Gandhi, being the leader of Opposition, is reportedly entitled to a Type 8 bungalow, similar to leaders who have the cabinet rank.

As per the Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, "Each Leader of the Opposition shall, so long as he continues as such Leader and for a period of one month immediately thereafter, be entitled without payment of rent to the use of a furnished residence and no charge shall fall on the Leader of the Opposition personally, in respect of the maintenance of such residence." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

