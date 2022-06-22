Rahul Gandhi to meet state Congress chiefs, AICC in-charges today

Congress has called its MLAs from various states to the party headquarters in the national capital to strengthen its 'Satyagraha' to mark a protest over the ED questioning of Gandhi and the Agnipath recruitment scheme
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the state party chiefs and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charges on Wednesday evening, reported news agency ANI.
Earlier in the day, the former Congress chief thanked party workers for their support during his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.
He said he was not alone during the questioning but all those fighting for democracy were with him.
Addressing Congress parliamentarians and legislators from across the country who converged at the party headquarters, Gandhi also alleged that the Centre was "weakening" the army through the 'Agnipath' scheme.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to withdraw the military recruitment initiative just like the farm laws were rolled back.
Gandhi said that the PM has "handed the country to two-three industrialists" and now the last resort of jobs in the army has also been "closed".
"They used to talk of 'one rank, one pension', now they have come up with 'no rank, no pension'," he said.
Congress has called its MLAs from various states to the party headquarters in the national capital to strengthen its 'Satyagraha' to mark a protest over the ED questioning of Gandhi and the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
Congress held a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday to mark their protest over both these issues.
Top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy, KC Venugopal and others were present at Congress' Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar.
As the protests continued, the Twitter handle of the Congress party on behalf of Rahul Gandhi wrote, "People who make false promises of providing employment to two crore youth every year, are forcing the youth of the country to walk on the 'firepath' of unemployment. The situation is deteriorating all around the country at this time, only and only the Prime Minister is responsible for it."
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was questioned at ED headquarters for over 12 hours on Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala was questioned by the ED for over 27 hours for three straight days from 13 to 15 June and was again summoned on 20 June. On Monday he was questioned for around 14 hours.
He is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.
He is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.