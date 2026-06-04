Rahul Gandhi to take membership at Mohammad Deepak's gym in Uttarakhand as he considers selling it: Report

Deepak Kumar, who gained popularity as ‘Mohammad Deepak’ after he stood up against the harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar of Uttarakhand, has informed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his gym on Thursday, June 4, and also take its membership.

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Speaking with Aaj Tak, Deepak said that Rahul Gandhi had promised to visit Kotdwar and sign up for membership at his gym. “He is now fulfilling that promise and take the membership tomorrow,” Deepak said. There has been no official confirmation on Rahul Gandhi joining Mohammad Deepak's gym.

The 42-year-old operator of 'Hulk' gym in Kotdwar was also planning to vacate his gym, sell the equipment and move out of the city due to financial crunch he has faced since he spoke against the harassment of the Muslim man.

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A few days ago, he had said that his landlord has given him an ultimatum over four months of unpaid rent. He said he did not know if “external entities pressured the landlord” to force his eviction.

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Speaking with PTI, Deepak shared his plan of moving out of the city and taking up a job to sustain his family. He said, “My landlord has given an ultimatum since I could not pay the rent for the last four months. I now think of selling the equipment and moving out of the city to take up a job.”

When Deepak Kumar confronted Bajrang Dal activists On January 26, Deepak Kumar came into limelight when he confronted Bajrang Dal activists who were demanding that a 70-year-old shop owner, Vakil Ahmed, change the name of his shop, 'Baba' clothing store, on Patel Marg.

When he was asked his name, Deepak had identified as ‘Mohammad Deepak’.

A few days later, a huge crowd gathered outside the Muslim man's shop and Deepak's gym, blocked road and raised slogans.

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Deepak said that his gym currently has 60 to 65 members and that this turnout fails to cover operational expenses. "The monthly rent for the premises stands at ₹40,000," he said.

He said that any ramp-up in the membership is unlikely, considering the hot weather and ongoing controversies.

Deepak alleged that workers from the BJP and Bajrang Dal target his clients.

"These activists visit the homes of gym members whose parents affiliate with the BJP to discourage them from coming to the gym," he said.

"This targeted campaign has severely destabilised my business," he added.

(With agency inputs)

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