The Congress leader will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Shri Durgiana Mandir and visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 candidates
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on 27 January.
Punjab was slated to go into single phase elections on 14 February according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, keeping in mind the Covid situation in the state, the polls have been postponed to 20 February.
Indian National Congress (INC) is the ruling party in Punjab with Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister, after Captain Amarinder SIngh stepped down and wuit the Grand Old party to form a party of his own.
As per the program published by Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar and visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 candidates.
Thje Congress leader will also pay obeisance at Shri Durgiana Mandir with the candidates.
Gandhi will also conduct a virtual rally “Punjab Fateh" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.