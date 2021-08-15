Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from August 16-18

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from August 16-18

Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency Wayanad next week.
1 min read . 11:06 PM IST ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, from August 16 to August 18, informed the party on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, from August 16 to August 18, informed the party on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, from August 16 to August 18, informed the party on Sunday.

On August 16, he will unveil Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady, followed by the inauguration of two drinking water projects, one at Koovalathod Colony in Padinjarathara and another at Kattunaika Colony in Ponkuzhi.

On August 16, he will unveil Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady, followed by the inauguration of two drinking water projects, one at Koovalathod Colony in Padinjarathara and another at Kattunaika Colony in Ponkuzhi.

After inaugurating those, he will also inaugurate a Dental Unit at the Family Health Centre (FHC) in Noolpuzha.

After inaugurating those, he will also inaugurate a Dental Unit at the Family Health Centre (FHC) in Noolpuzha.

On August 17, the Congress leader will meet the District Collector of Kalpetta, followed by the inauguration of the Karassery Panchayat Farmers' Day Program where he will felicitate farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, North Karassey, Thiruvambady.

On August 17, the Congress leader will meet the District Collector of Kalpetta, followed by the inauguration of the Karassery Panchayat Farmers' Day Program where he will felicitate farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, North Karassey, Thiruvambady.

Thereafter, he will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Thereafter, he will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!