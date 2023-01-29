Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kashmir's Lal Chowk during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress party took to Twitter and shared the video of the minister unfurling the flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.
