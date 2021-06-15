OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi urges everyone to take Covid-19 shots as soon as possible

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged everyone to follow safety rules and get vaccinated.

"Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. In such a situation, continue to follow safety rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible. No one is safe till the time everyone is safe. Take care of yourself." Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Amid a decline in coronavirus cases, states have started unlocking after easing lockdown restrictions that were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest count after 75 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.45 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has informed that 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

