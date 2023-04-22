Rahul Gandhi vacates Delhi house, trucks with his belongings leave from bungalow: Watch2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:35 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the property by April 22 and he has already relocated his office and a few personal items from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated his official residence at 12 Tughlak Lane in Delhi. The leader moved out all his belongings from his residence on Friday, but trucks can still be seen moving out of the premises of the residence. Rahul Gandhi will hand over the residence to the Lok Sabha secretariat after his disqualification from the house.
