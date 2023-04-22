Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated his official residence at 12 Tughlak Lane in Delhi. The leader moved out all his belongings from his residence on Friday, but trucks can still be seen moving out of the premises of the residence. Rahul Gandhi will hand over the residence to the Lok Sabha secretariat after his disqualification from the house.

Earlier, on 24 March the Lok Sabha secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case filed against his 'Modi-surname remark.' However, the two-year sentence in the case was suspended by the court as it allowed the leader to file a plea against the verdict.

Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the property by 22 April and he relocated his office and a personal items from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence.

#WATCH | Delhi: Trucks leave from Rahul Gandhi's 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow as he vacates the residence after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. pic.twitter.com/CEvWhMeev9 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

“This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar," the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.

As a Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was residing in this bungalow for almost two years. After relocation, he is expected to live with his mother and the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, at her official residence at 10 Janpath.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Rahul Gandhi for not waiting for the court's order and moving out of his official bungalow in respect for the rules.

"Today @RahulGandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal &the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules. #Respect," the Congress MP tweeted.

Read More: 'If given lesser punishment…' What Surat court said while rejecting Rahul Gandhi's plea