“This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar," the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.