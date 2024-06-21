Rahul Gandhi video: FIR against YouTuber Ajith Bharti; Karnataka BJP lashes out at Siddaramaiah-led Congress government

  • The You Tuber was asked to report to High Grounds police station within a week. The KPCC alleged the video attempts to create hatred and enmity between religions.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published12:25 PM IST
Bengaluru police sends notices to You Tuber Ajeet Bharti over Rahul Gandhi video, alleged video incites hatred and enemity within religions.
Bengaluru police sends notices to You Tuber Ajeet Bharti over Rahul Gandhi video, alleged video incites hatred and enemity within religions.(The Indian Express)

The Bengaluru police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Noida-based YouTuber Ajeet Bharti for a video on Rahul Gandhi for creating enmity between communities.
The action followed a complaint filed at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru by Advocate B K Bopanna, the legal cell secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), NDTV reported.

 "The video, titled 'Rahul Trying Hard To Fuel Fire, Naseer Wants Modi in Skull Cap' allegedly intends to create feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill-will between communities,"  the police notice issued to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti mentioned, according to NDTV.

Bopanna charged that the video attempts to create enmity and hatred between religions. 

 

Following the incident, BY Vijayendra, the Karnataka unit president of the BJP, lashed out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on X.

Vijayendra said in the post that though the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated, the police are spending time harassing the opposition parties and their supporters in the state.

“Law and order in the state have plummeted to their lowest point. Criminals having a field day, high-profile murder cases and harassment of women have almost become daily occurrences, yet the @siddaramaiah government seems least concerned. Instead, the police have been forced to invest their valuable time and resources in intimidating and harassing the opposition and our supporters who are fighting for the Hindu cause,” Vijayendra posted. 

Hindustan Times reported that Vijayendra called the move dictatorial and extended his support for Bharti, mentioning that the BJP would stand by the latter.

“Our team also reached the house soon. The Karnataka Police left after serving the notice. Usually, it's a procedure that any visiting police team informs their local counterparts of, but that did not happen in this case,” a senior police official told the PTI in Noida.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi video: FIR against YouTuber Ajith Bharti; Karnataka BJP lashes out at Siddaramaiah-led Congress government

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

178.75
07:22 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.6 (-1.97%)

Bharat Electronics

307.40
07:22 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-4.65 (-1.49%)

Vedanta

467.30
07:22 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.95 (-0.63%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

307.20
07:22 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-5.95 (-1.9%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

474.25
07:11 AM | 21 JUN 2024
39.85 (9.17%)

Cera Sanitaryware

8,932.70
07:09 AM | 21 JUN 2024
649.85 (7.85%)

Syrma SGS Technology

515.90
07:11 AM | 21 JUN 2024
35.95 (7.49%)

Bayer Cropscience

6,596.25
07:11 AM | 21 JUN 2024
378.9 (6.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue