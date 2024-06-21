Rahul Gandhi video: FIR against YouTuber Ajith Bharti; Karnataka BJP lashes out at Siddaramaiah-led Congress government

The Bengaluru police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Noida-based YouTuber Ajeet Bharti for a video on Rahul Gandhi for creating enmity between communities.

The action followed a complaint filed at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru by Advocate B K Bopanna, the legal cell secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), NDTV reported.

"The video, titled 'Rahul Trying Hard To Fuel Fire, Naseer Wants Modi in Skull Cap' allegedly intends to create feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill-will between communities," the police notice issued to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti mentioned, according to NDTV.

Bopanna charged that the video attempts to create enmity and hatred between religions.

Following the incident, BY Vijayendra, the Karnataka unit president of the BJP, lashed out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on X.



Vijayendra said in the post that though the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated, the police are spending time harassing the opposition parties and their supporters in the state.



“Law and order in the state have plummeted to their lowest point. Criminals having a field day, high-profile murder cases and harassment of women have almost become daily occurrences, yet the @siddaramaiah government seems least concerned. Instead, the police have been forced to invest their valuable time and resources in intimidating and harassing the opposition and our supporters who are fighting for the Hindu cause,” Vijayendra posted.

Hindustan Times reported that Vijayendra called the move dictatorial and extended his support for Bharti, mentioning that the BJP would stand by the latter.