Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020: CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has sent its reply on violations of security of Rahul Gandhi,a day after Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging breaches in the security. The CRPF in its reply said that the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020 including in the Delhi leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The force said, "the security arrangements have been fully made for Mr Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines".
Besides, the officials said during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi "violated" security guidelines and the CRPF, which provides his inner cordon of the Z-plus category security, will be taking up this matter separately.
"It is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," sources mentioned the points in reply by CRPF to Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal.
"It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and security agencies as per guidelines. "Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders concerned including the state governments. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit," said the CRPF.
During the travel of the protectee, the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with the state police and the security agencies in accordance with guidelines.
Citing instances of "miscreants" entering the yatra camp site illegally, Venugopal had alleged that they were Haryana's intelligence security personnel, who interrogated people who took part in the yatra.
"The security of the yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has "Z Security", he alleged.
The situation was so severe that Congress workers and 'Bharat yatris' walking with Gandhi had to form a security perimeter, he said and claimed that "Delhi Police remained mute spectators".
*With inputs from agencies
