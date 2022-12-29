Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020: CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has sent its reply on violations of security of Rahul Gandhi,a day after Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging breaches in the security. The CRPF in its reply said that the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020 including in the Delhi leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The force said, "the security arrangements have been fully made for Mr Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}