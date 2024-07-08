Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Violent Hindu’ remark: Shankaracharya blames those who are condemning Congress leader; here’s why

  • Rahul Gandhi's ‘Violent Hindu’ remark came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Written By Mausam Jha
First Published8 Jul 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand's Jyotir Math in-charge, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha, saying that Hinduism was ‘not about spreading fear, hatred, and falsehoods’.

In a video on X, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, “When I heard that Rahul Gandhi had made anti-Hindu remarks, I saw his entire video and found out that he has not said anything wrong. Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right when he said that there is no place for violence in the Hindu religion.”

Saraswati further continued, saying, “Spreading their half-truths by editing their speeches is a crime, and such people should be punished, whether they are from a newspaper or a channel.”

Saraswati clarified that Rahul Gandhi directed his statement towards a Centre-led party and not towards Hinduism. “Later, Gandhi clarified that his statement was directed at the party led by the Centre, alleging that they are promoting violence under the guise of religion,” Saraswati added.

Earlier on July 2, Rahul Gandhi's remarks came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. “It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage…Shivji says daro mat, darao mat, shows the abhay mudra (the right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards), talks about ahimsa,” Gandhi said while pointing towards the BJP MPs.

Congress leader further said that the “BJP and the ruling party were not the sole representatives of Hinduism”.

The remarks made by the Congress MP sparked significant protests from members of the ruling benches. Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the BJP, suggesting it doesn't speak for all Hindus, had members of the ruling party reacting strongly.

In response, Rahul Gandhi clarified that his remarks were specifically aimed at the BJP. He emphasized that the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), or Prime Minister Modi do not represent the entirety of Hindu society.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 10:30 AM IST
