Rahul Gandhi vows to fight ‘to the end’ to restore democracy, targets Modi government over electoral integrity

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has vowed to fight “to the end” to restore what he described as genuine democracy in India, accusing the Narendra Modi government of undermining constitutional principles, electoral integrity and citizens’ right to express dissent.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi vows to restore democracy Speaking amid escalating opposition protests in the national capital, Gandhi said the agitation was a collective effort rather than a series of separate demonstrations by political parties. He insisted that the movement had one central objective: restoring the democratic process.

“As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India,” he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Rahul Gandhi protesting against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls? ⌵ Gandhi and opposition parties have raised concerns about alleged wrongful voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR. The Election Commission and BJP deny political bias, saying the exercise aims to identify and remove ineligible entries. 2 What did Rahul Gandhi say the opposition protests are seeking? ⌵ Gandhi described the demonstrations as one collective protest with the goal of restoring the democratic process in India. He said he would continue the fight “to the end.” 3 What did Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders ask the Supreme Court to do about the SIR? ⌵ Their petition sought an independent, time-bound audit of voter deletions and modifications, along with suspension of the ongoing SIR while the case is considered. It also asked that no voter be deleted without notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard. 4 Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Gandhi said Jantar Mantar had been a place for democratic expression and criticised the decision to withdraw its designated protest-site status. The opposition has called for the venue to be restored for protests. 5 What does the opposition allege about voter deletions during the SIR? ⌵ Opposition parties allege that the revision has resulted in wrongful voter deletions and could undermine electoral fairness. The Election Commission has denied political bias and says the exercise is intended to remove ineligible entries.

Advertisement

Gandhi alleged that the country’s democratic institutions had been weakened and the Constitution disregarded. These were political accusations against the government, which has not accepted the opposition’s broader claims of electoral manipulation.

Gandhi’s criticises Jantar Mantar restrictions A key part of Gandhi’s remarks concerned Jantar Mantar, a longstanding venue for demonstrations in Delhi. He criticised the authorities’ decision to withdraw its designated protest-site status, arguing that restricting access to the venue would not prevent people from raising their concerns.

“The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings,” he said, adding that the opposition would challenge the decision.

The issue has become a flashpoint amid continuing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

New Delhi, Oct 13 (ANI): Bihar Legislative Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav, along with the INDIA Bloc leaders, addresses a press conference over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and others also present. (ANI Photo/ Ritik Sharma)

Opposition parties have alleged that the revision has led to wrongful voter deletions and raised concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.

The Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party have denied allegations of political bias, maintaining that the exercise is intended to identify and remove ineligible entries.

Advertisement

On Monday, 12 October, opposition leaders led a march towards the Supreme Court and filed a petition raising concerns about the revision and alleged electoral irregularities.

Also Read | Rahul to host high tea for INDIA bloc MPs, day after mammoth protest

The Delhi Police subsequently registered two FIRs in connection with the demonstration, citing alleged damage to barricades and other issues surrounding the march.

Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar named in allegations Gandhi directly named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar while accusing them of responsibility for what he described as the erosion of democratic institutions.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc during a joint press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI10_13_2026_000310A)

Advertisement

He warned that those he held responsible would not be able to avoid accountability, declaring that “the net is closing around them”.

He also promised that those responsible would be brought to justice, though he did not outline a specific legal process through which that would happen.

The Congress leader sought to present the demonstrations as a broader public movement, rather than an effort confined to the opposition. He thanked residents of Delhi and people across the country who, he said, had supported the protests.

“Yesterday you saw an expression not of the political party standing here, but an expression of the people of India,” Gandhi said, arguing that ordinary citizens had played a significant role.

Opposition signals they will continue the resistance Gandhi’s remarks come as opposition parties press for Kumar’s resignation and demand greater accountability over electoral-roll revisions. The INDIA bloc has also called for Jantar Mantar to be restored as an officially designated protest venue.

Advertisement

New Delhi, India – October 13, 2026: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc leaders during a press conference at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

With restrictions on demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and police continuing in Delhi, the dispute has expanded beyond electoral administration to include the right to peaceful political expression.

Gandhi closed his address by thanking journalists for their coverage and courage, before reiterating his commitment to the movement.

Advertisement

“This is about the future of the people of India,” he said. “We are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country.”

The opposition has pledged to continue its campaign. The government and election authorities, meanwhile, have rejected allegations that the electoral process is being manipulated to favour the ruling party.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.