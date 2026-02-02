Rahul Gandhi vs govt as Congress MP tries to quote from ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished ‘memoir’ — how it happened

The Lok Sabha adjourned on Monday after a huge uproar over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attempting to quote from former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished book, prompting several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, including Union ministers, to erupt in protest.

The exchange prompted sharp reactions from across the House. Here’s how the verbal duel started in the Lok Sabha and who said what.

Rahul Gandhi vs govt — how it happened Rahul Gandhi took the floor during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The senior Congress leader said he wanted to first address allegations made by the previous speaker, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, regarding the Congress and nationalism.

Rahul Gandhi was reportedly carrying a printout of an article in a well-known magazine, which had written about Naravane's book and published purported excerpts from it. In his unpublished memoir, Naravane has reportedly written about the May 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Doklam. Naravane was the Army chief during the stand-off.

“A young colleague over there made an allegation against the Congress. I was not going to raise this issue, but because he has raised the issue about our patriotism, our understanding of Indian culture, I'd like to start by reading something. And this is from the memoir of Army Chief Naravane. And I'd like you to listen nicely. You will understand exactly who is patriotic, who is not,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He continued, “It will take a little while, so this is about when four Chinese tanks were entering Indian territory. They were taking a ridge in Doklam. And the Army chief writes, and I quote from an article that is quoting his book.”

The Congress MP then went on to quote passages from what he said was General Naravane’s unpublished memoir ‘Four Stars Of Destiny’ on the 2020 India–China conflict, sparking an uproar in the House and leading to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha.

What BJP MPs say Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly protested against Rahul Gandhi's move to quote from Naravane's memoir and asked the Congress MP to clarify whether the book had been published.

Not just Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Amit Shah, too, attempted to discourage any further mention of the book, saying it had remained unpublished and quoting from it was against the rules of Parliament.

“When the book has not even been published, how can he quote from it?” asked Amit Shah.

Rajnath Singh said, “I want that LoP, Lok Sabha, should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published.”

Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi should not say things that belittle the Army.

“The Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House...Debate in the House should be held according to the laws,” he said, adding, “We should also discuss what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha.”

The standoff between Rahul Gandhi and the government, according to PTI, went on for about 30 minutes with Speaker Om Birla repeatedly denying Rahul Gandhi permission to proceed with the reading, as the Opposition continued to demand that the LoP be allowed to quote from the book.

‘2-3 lines mein sab pata chal jaayega’: Rahul Gandhi After the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Rahul Gandhi told the media that he was not allowed to speak.