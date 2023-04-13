Home / News / India /  Rahul Gandhi was granted bail till today; here's what happens next
Rahul Gandhi was granted bail till today; here's what happens next

2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi, Apr 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a joint press conference after a meeting with party President Mallikarjun Kharge (unseen), at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)Premium
New Delhi, Apr 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a joint press conference after a meeting with party President Mallikarjun Kharge (unseen), at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)

Purnesh Modi alleged that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly engaged in wrongful conduct, pointing out 11 cases of criminal defamation and a solitary instance of ‘promoting enmity between different groups’.

Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress leader, was granted bail till April 13 by a sessions court in Surat after being sentenced to two years in jail for making a defamatory remark in 2019. The conviction and suspension from the Lok Sabha triggered a political controversy, leading to Rahul Gandhi filing an appeal against the verdict.

According to Purnesh Modi's response, Rahul Gandhi's filing of his plea with a group of party leaders was deemed as an act of "extraordinary arrogance." Additionally, the Gujarat BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi of being a "repetitive offender", citing 11 instances of criminal defamation and one case of "promoting enmity between different groups".

Purnesh Modi also criticised Rahul Gandhi for continuing to endorse defamatory statements on public platforms, even after being convicted.

On April 13, the sessions court is set to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal. Meanwhile, Purnesh Modi condemned the Congress leader's conduct while highlighting the severity of an MP violating laws. Purnesh Modi stated that if an MP violates any laws, it becomes a much more significant concern for society and the court.

The crux of the matter concerns Rahul Gandhi's comment, where he questioned why all thieves share the Modi surname. The court deemed this statement defamatory, and Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of making similar statements that can defame and cause hurt under the guise of political criticism and freedom of speech.

As the Congress leader faces legal proceedings, the political landscape in India continues to be tense. Both the BJP and the Congress have traded barbs, with Purnesh Modi's reply being the latest salvo in a war of words. With the sessions court hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal today, the fate of the Congress leader hangs in the balance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav earlier met with Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. However, BJP leaders dismissed the possibility of an opposition alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and cited previous examples of such experiments failing in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

