Rahul Gandhi was granted bail till today; here's what happens next

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail till today; here's what happens next2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Purnesh Modi alleged that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly engaged in wrongful conduct, pointing out 11 cases of criminal defamation and a solitary instance of ‘promoting enmity between different groups’.
Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress leader, was granted bail till April 13 by a sessions court in Surat after being sentenced to two years in jail for making a defamatory remark in 2019. The conviction and suspension from the Lok Sabha triggered a political controversy, leading to Rahul Gandhi filing an appeal against the verdict.
