Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar for the second day on Tuesday. Congress took to microblogging site ‘X’ to share images of Rahul Gandhi paying paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, considered the most revered Sikh place of worship.

The ‘X’ post informed that Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance and served Langar. Int he images the Congress MP wa salso seen waashing dishes along with other visitors to the temple. “@RahulGandhi ji paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and served langar." the post read.

With a blue scarf on his head, the former Congress chief paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Gandhi performed 'seva' (voluntary service) by offering water to devotees on Monday at the Golden Temple.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi also visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and performed 'seva' by cleaning water bowls used by devotees.

Punjab Congress president Raja Waring had on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi was on his personal, spiritual visit.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time," the Punjab Congress president posted on X.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the former Congress president was on a personal spiritual visit to the Golden Temple.

"Congress MP @RahulGandhi is on a personal spiritual visit. He paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib #GoldenTemple Amritsar. The country has been going through a very tumultuous period. The kind of violence that happened in the BJP-ruled state, #Manipur has stunned the entire world. Communal clashes also took place in Haryana, another BJP-ruled state. The Congress Party always wishes for a better future for the country. Therefore, apart from making other efforts, it also seeks the kindness of God" he posted on X.

The visit to Punjab is also seen as an outreach ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party had lost power to Aam Aadmi Party in 2022. After spending some time at the shrine, he went to a local hotel and returned later in the evening and performed 'seva' at 'Chhabeel', where he served water to the visiting devotees.

After performing 'seva', Gandhi went to the sanctum sanctorum again and listened to the 'Shabad Kirtan' (religious hymns) there.

Later, he took part in the traditional ritual of 'palki seva', the closing rite in which the Guru Granth Sahib is taken for 'Sukhasan' to the Akal Takth, said Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) IT wing incharge Jaskarn Singh.

