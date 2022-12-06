Rahul Gandhi waves, blow kisses to BJP supporters. Watch what happens next

Rahul Gandhi waves, blow kisses to BJP supporters. Watch what happens next1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi gave flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charmed the crowd when he blew kisses and waved while passing the BJP office during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The incident in Soyat Kalan town when the Yatra was headed towards the Rajasthan border. Later it went viral on the internet.
The clip shows a group of people, mostly BJP supporters, standing on the terrace and the balcony of a mall and shouting "Modi", "Modi" in direction of Gandhi when he reached the market area of the town. Gandhi pointed towards the group and asked them to shout more loudly. He is also seen blowing kisses and smiling.
Agar Malwa district Congress president Babu Lal Yadav told PTI on Tuesday, “The yatra got a tremendous response in Madhya Pradesh and that's why the people associated with BJP are baffled and indulged in such acts to blurt out their frustration."
In a similar incident, Gandhi gave flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march on Tuesday morning.
Sachin Pilot, who was walking with him, and minister Ram Lal Jat took the cue and waved.
This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'.
The pan-India foot march covered a distance of 380 km in MP before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening for the onward journey.
