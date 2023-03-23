Rahul Gandhi won't be disqualified if...: Experts on Congress leader's jail term

Rahul Gandhi won't be disqualified if...: Experts on Congress leader's jail term2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Disqualification from office arises from the sentence, not just the conviction, and begins when the sentence is announced. If the conviction and sentence are stayed by an appellate court, the disqualification remains suspended
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as a member of parliament if the appellate court suspends the conviction and two-year jail term awarded to him by a Surat court, several legal experts have cited. The senior Congress leader have been charged in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his alleged "Modi surname" remarks.
