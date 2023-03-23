Rahul Gandhi won't be disqualified if...: Experts on Congress leader's jail term

Legal experts also highlighted that disqualification arises from the sentence, not just conviction alone. The disqualification period begins as soon as the sentence is announced, and if the appellate court stays the conviction and sentence, the disqualification remains suspended. “That means the disqualification will last for eight years (in case he is disqualified),"said P D T Achari, former Lok Sabha Secretary General and Constitution expert, adding that a disqualified person can neither contest, poll or vote for a certain period.