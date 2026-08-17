Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to meet protesting students, calls demands legitimate: ‘Hear them out’

Rahul Gandhi on Monday wrote to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over student protests in the state, asking him to meet with representatives of the protesting students and take action to resolve the issue, reported PTI.

In the letter, dated 14 August, the Congress leader stressed to Soren that the protest in Jharkhand had been peaceful and that the students' demands were legitimate. The Congress is a part of the JMM-led ruling government in Jharkhand.

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Students are country's future In his letter to Soren, Gandhi said the youth of India is its future and that "we owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis". He added, “The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months.”

He further wrote, “It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students, and it is also no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago.”

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The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha further wrote, "I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike."

Additionally, he stressed the importance of further dialogue between the government and students, saying, "I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns."

Gandhi wrote, "Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue."