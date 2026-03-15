Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for BSP founder Kanshi Ram: ‘Deeply felt’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, requesting to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram posthumously.

Gandhi's letter came as the nation commemorated Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary on Sunday, March 15.

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In the letter, Rahul Gandhi asserted that Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics and through his movements, raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor.

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"As we commemorate the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ramji today and reflect on his legacy and contributions, I write with a request that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the letter.

"Kanshi Ramji transformed the nature of Indian politics. Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice and representation are important and that this country belongs to everyone equally," he added.

Gandhi said that because of Kanshi Ram's efforts, many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality.

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"Our Constitution promises equality, dignity and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ramji devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just," Rahul Gandhi said.

“For many years, Dalit intellectuals, leaders and activists have called for Kanshi Ramji to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. Their demand has been consistent and deeply felt," Gandhi wrote in the letter.

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He also recalled attending a programme in Lucknow where “this demand was reiterated strongly by the leaders and participants present, reflecting a widespread sentiment.”

“Conferring the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram posthumously would recognise his immense contribution to the country,” Gandhi said.

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"It would honour the aspirations of millions of people who continue to view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope. I hope the government will seriously consider this request," the Congress leader said in his letter to the prime minister.

Who was Kanshi Ram? Born in Punjab's Rupnagar on March 15, 1934, Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in 1984.

He formed the party “with the objective of uniting the Bahujan Samaj, comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Religious Minorities, into a formidable political force,” the BSP wrote on its website.

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He founded the All India Backwards and Minorities Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971, the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti in 1981, before forming the BSP in 1984.

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According to news agency PTI, Kanshi Ram was elected to the Lok Sabha from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 and from Hoshiarpur in Punjab in 1996. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004.

The BSP stalwart passed away on October 9, 2006, in Delhi at the age of 71.