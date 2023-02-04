Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 3 February has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to not force Kashmiri Pandit government officials to return to the Valley amid the "targetted killings" by the terrorists.

"Hope you are well. Through this letter, I want to draw your attention to the pain of the Kashmiri Pandits. Targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other people are continuing in the Valley. As part of my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu who told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir," the letter read.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान कश्मीरी पंडितों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने मुझसे मिलकर अपने दुखद हालात बताए।



आतंकियों की टारगेटेड किलिंग के शिकार कश्मीरी पंडितों को बिना सुरक्षा गारंटी घाटी में जाने के लिए विवश करना निर्दयी कदम है।



आशा है, आप इस विषय में उचित कदम उठाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/1LnxDkT8i9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2023

"In this situation, without the guarantee of security, forcing them to return to their work in Kashmir is a cruel move. The government can accommodate these Kashmiri Pandit govt staff in other departments," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

"It is very irresponsible of the LG to use words like 'beggar' for them. Probably, you are not aware of the insensitive approach of the local administration," the letter said.

Earlier Gandhi met the delegation of the Kashmiri Pandits and said LG told them they should not beg. Demanding an apology from the LG, Gandhi said, "Lieutenant Governor ji, Pandits are not begging, they are asking for their rights."

The Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting seeking transfer out of the Valley claiming that the security situation is not favourable for their return to work but Manoj Sinha said there will be no salaries for protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees.