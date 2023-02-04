Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi on Kashmiri Pandits, cites security concern
- Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met the delegation of the Kashmiri Pandits and said LG told them they should not beg.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 3 February has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to not force Kashmiri Pandit government officials to return to the Valley amid the "targetted killings" by the terrorists.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×