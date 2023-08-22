Rahul Gandhi's claims on India-China border dispute is incorrect, says Army veteran: ‘India has lost land since 1950…’1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Lt General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni warns against Rahul Gandhi's claim that India lost land to China, saying it could hinder diplomatic efforts.
Security expert Lt General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni cautioned against Rahul Gandhi's recent claim that India lost land to China, stating such assertions during ongoing talks could hinder diplomatic efforts. The comment comes as Rahul Gandhi contradicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, asserting Chinese PLA's encroachment.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad said, “Do anything, but why do you try to lower the morale of India’s security forces"?
Further, highlighting the condition under the Modi government, Prasad said that “Look today, under Modi government roads and bridges from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, are building up helping army vehicles to react fast on different situations."
Rahul Ganhi's statement comes days after the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA held the 19th round of military dialogue to cool tensions in the Ladakh sector. The two sides on Friday held major-general level talks to discuss outstanding problems along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials aware of the matter said.