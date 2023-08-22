Security expert Lt General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni cautioned against Rahul Gandhi's recent claim that India lost land to China, stating such assertions during ongoing talks could hinder diplomatic efforts. The comment comes as Rahul Gandhi contradicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, asserting Chinese PLA's encroachment.

While payis tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh, Rahul said that PM Modi's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops “is not true".

Kulkarni counters Gandhi saying since 1950, India has lost around 40,000 square km to China and “our endeavour is that we do not lose any more of our territory to China".

"But to make such statements that we have lost here are just perceptions. It shows one against the other in poor light...," he told news agency ANI that

Kulkarni notes that India-China military talks persist due to friction at Demchok and Depsang, where patrolling restrictions are concentrated, creating negotiation points.

“But to say that we have lost will be incorrect…to make such statements will be incorrect and nobody should make statements when talks are going on," the Indian Army veteran said.