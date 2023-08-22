Lt General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni warns against Rahul Gandhi's claim that India lost land to China, saying it could hinder diplomatic efforts.

Security expert Lt General (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni cautioned against Rahul Gandhi's recent claim that India lost land to China, stating such assertions during ongoing talks could hinder diplomatic efforts. The comment comes as Rahul Gandhi contradicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, asserting Chinese PLA's encroachment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While payis tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh, Rahul said that PM Modi's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops “is not true".

Kulkarni counters Gandhi saying since 1950, India has lost around 40,000 square km to China and “our endeavour is that we do not lose any more of our territory to China". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"But to make such statements that we have lost here are just perceptions. It shows one against the other in poor light...," he told news agency ANI that

Kulkarni notes that India-China military talks persist due to friction at Demchok and Depsang, where patrolling restrictions are concentrated, creating negotiation points.

“But to say that we have lost will be incorrect…to make such statements will be incorrect and nobody should make statements when talks are going on," the Indian Army veteran said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad said, “Do anything, but why do you try to lower the morale of India’s security forces"?

Further, highlighting the condition under the Modi government, Prasad said that “Look today, under Modi government roads and bridges from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, are building up helping army vehicles to react fast on different situations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Ganhi's statement comes days after the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA held the 19th round of military dialogue to cool tensions in the Ladakh sector. The two sides on Friday held major-general level talks to discuss outstanding problems along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials aware of the matter said.