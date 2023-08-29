'Rahul Gandhi's claims were true': Kharge, Sanjay Raut on China's new 'standard map' including Arunachal, Aksai Chin2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:08 PM IST
China releases official map claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its territory, causing concern among political leaders.
China has released their official ‘standard map’ for 2023, which includes shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as parts of the east Asian nation. The map released on August 28 shows Arunachal Pradesh which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war as part of its territory. The map also incorporates China's claims over the nine-dash line thus laying claim to a large part of the South China Sea.