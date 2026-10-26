Rahul Gandhi’s convoy involved in accident: Four cars collide with ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway — Video

At least four cars in the convoy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi collided with an ambulance on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway in UP’s Haliyapur area in Sultanpur district on Monday.
The Congress leader was reported to be safe. “No one was seriously injured,” news agency PTI reported.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday to appear before a Special MP/MLA court in the district in connection with the 2018 defamation case. The court pronounced a verdict on Monday.
Rahul Gandhi was on Monday acquitted by an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case related to his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah.
Gandhi had made the remarks at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.
Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.
Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 to pronounce its verdict, which was subsequently rescheduled to October 26.