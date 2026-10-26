Rahul Gandhi’s convoy involved in accident: Four cars collide with ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway — Video

At least four cars in the convoy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi collided with an ambulance on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway in UP’s Haliyapur area in Sultanpur district on Monday.

The Congress leader was reported to be safe. “No one was seriously injured,” news agency PTI reported.

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Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday to appear before a Special MP/MLA court in the district in connection with the 2018 defamation case. The court pronounced a verdict on Monday.

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Court acquits Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi was on Monday acquitted by an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case related to his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah.

Gandhi had made the remarks at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 to pronounce its verdict, which was subsequently rescheduled to October 26.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in