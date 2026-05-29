Rahul Gandhi's dal-roti par charcha with Delhi auto drivers focuses on ‘inflation, rising gas prices’: WATCH

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has, time and again, met different sections of society to listen and understand their concerns. This time, he interacted with auto drivers to hear about the challenges they face in their daily lives.

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On Friday, Gandhi met with autorickshaw drivers at Todarmal Park in Bengali Market, Delhi. He was seen wearing an auto driver's uniform and taking selfies with children following the interaction.

Gandhi also shared a meal with the drivers and spoke with them about their livelihood, rising costs and children's education.

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“We interacted with Rahul Gandhi ji and told him that our business is running very slowly. He inquired about my children’s education and how we manage our daily earnings and meals. We shared a simple meal of dal, roti, and vegetables with Rahul Gandhi ji," auto driver Ramesh Prasad told PTI.

Another driver, Arinder Kumar Shah, said, “We spoke about the burden of inflation, especially rising gas prices, which have made survival incredibly difficult."

According to the autodrivers, Rahul Gandhi promised them that he will raise their concerns "directly before PM Narendra Modi in Parliament."

"Rahul Gandhi ji promised to support the drivers and said he would raise our grievances directly before PM Narendra Modi in Parliament. We all shared a meal of roti and a Bihar-style aloo ki sabzi [potato dish],” Ravinder Kumar Shah said.

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"Rahul Gandhi met us unexpectedly while we were eating, and it felt good," another auto driver who met Rahul Gandhi, told ANI.

In the past, Rahul Gandhi tried connecting with sections of society to understand their grievances.

In 2023, Gandhi had met gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru.

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"...got an insight into the lives of these youngsters, why they took up these jobs, and what their working conditions were like," Gandhi said after indulging in an interesting chat with the gig workers.

The Congress leader also rode on the scooter for about 2 km to reach his hotel in Bengaluru.

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In 2025, Rahul Gandhi shared his experience of visiting a Keventers store and making a cold coffee. He spoke to Keventers co-founders Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia about their business and expansion plans.

In a 9-minute video clip, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha could be heard talking about his "investment decision" and the future of the Indian milkshake brand.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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