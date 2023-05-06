Rahul Gandhi's DU visit: Delhi University official objects, says ‘not allowed in university’2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The Delhi University Proctor emphasized that the university will not be used as a political arena and such things are not allowed at the campus
The proctor of Delhi University objected to Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university campus on Friday and said that the Congress leader breached security protocols and didn't take permission from anyone. The official raised concerns about the responsibility in case of any eventuality for a person with Z+ security.
