The proctor of Delhi University objected to Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university campus on Friday and said that the Congress leader breached security protocols and didn't take permission from anyone. The official raised concerns about the responsibility in case of any eventuality for a person with Z+ security.

"Rahul Gandhi breached security during the DU Campus visit because he has not even taken permission from anyone. He should at least inform Proctor's office. You have Z+ security. If accidentally anything happens who would be responsible?" Rajni Abbi, Proctor DU told news agency ANI.

The official said that the Congress leader arrived during lunchtime, which led to a gathering at the location. She added that many students complained that they didn't get food due to the visit by the leader.

“Our objection is that Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi University unauthorized. This is not a public place that you have reached while roaming around. You reached at lunchtime, during which food is prepared for only 75 people, sometimes 5-7 people reach more but you come and hijack the whole situation with a mob coming there who are not even students. They are outsiders. This is not right that the students of the hostel get into trouble because of this. Students have given written complaints that they did not get food," Abbi added.

Rajni Abbi emphasized that the university will not be used as a political arena and such things are not allowed at the campus.

"We don't want to make the University a political arena. So all these things will not be allowed in the university and we will take action against whoever is responsible for it."

The response from the university official came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of Delhi University on Friday. The leader also had lunch with students and interacted with them regarding their issues and future career plans.

It is to be noted that, Proctor Rajni Abbi is a leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and has also served as the Mayor of Delhi from 2011 to 2012.