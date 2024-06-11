Rahul Gandhi in his first speech in Raebareli after winning the Lok Sabha elections said, ‘The public has sent a message to the Prime Minister of the country that if he touches the Constitution, then see what people will do to him’

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech in Raebareli after winning the Lok Sabha elections, said, "The public has sent a message to the Prime Minister of the country that if he touches the Constitution, then see what people will do to him."

The Congress MP said, “You (BJP) have made Kishori Lal Sharma win in Amethi, me in Rae Bareli, and the MPs of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh... You have changed the politics of the entire country."

