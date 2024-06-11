Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Public has sent a message to PM Modi’ Rahul Gandhi in first speech in Raebareli after winning Lok Sabha elections

‘Public has sent a message to PM Modi’ Rahul Gandhi in first speech in Raebareli after winning Lok Sabha elections

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Rahul Gandhi in his first speech in Raebareli after winning the Lok Sabha elections said, ‘The public has sent a message to the Prime Minister of the country that if he touches the Constitution, then see what people will do to him’

Rahul Gandhi's first speech in Raebareli

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech in Raebareli after winning the Lok Sabha elections, said, “The public has sent a message to the Prime Minister of the country that if he touches the Constitution, then see what people will do to him."

The Congress MP said, “You (BJP) have made Kishori Lal Sharma win in Amethi, me in Rae Bareli, and the MPs of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh... You have changed the politics of the entire country."

