Supreme Court on Friday noon started hearing a plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging Gujarat HC high verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP for his comments linked to PM Modi

Read full argument here:

Abhishek Manu Singhvi , who appeared for Rahul Gandhi at the Supreme Court, said, ‘No one was named by Rahul Gandhi in his speech’

The trial court cites 13 cases, but where are the convictions. Where are the criminal anecdotes, he tell Supreme Court. ‘Have no criminal antecedents, no conviction in cases filed by BJP workers’

He adds, ‘Rahul Gandhi has lost two Parliament sessions. He has been silenced for 8 years. For no other defamation cases, 2 years of suspension were pronounced’

Singhvi also questions, Is it Rahul's last chance to get acquittal?

Supreme Court earlier in the day told Singhvi that he will have to make out an exceptional case today for a stay on conviction.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for complainant Purnesh Modi argues that the entire speech spanned over 50 minutes and there is plethora of evidence and clipping of the speech attached in Election Commission of India’s record.

Jethmalani says that Rahul Gandhi has defamed an entire class out of malice.

Responding to the arguments, SC said the conviction is also affecting the constituency.

Supreme Court says it wants to know why maximum sentence was given. Had the judge given a sentence of 1 year and 11 months, then he (Rahul Gandhi) would not have been disqualified, observes Supreme Court.