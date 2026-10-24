Rahul Gandhi's Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally: Delhi's CTI cites ₹25K cr Dhanteras business, seeks delay— What letter to MP said

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has appealed to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to defer INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan to a date after November 10, stating that the event could disrupt business during Delhi's peak festive shopping period.

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In a letter to Gandhi on Saturday, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal suggested holding the rally after Bhai Dooj, which will be celebrated on November 10 this year.

The traders' association pointed out that Delhi's retail markets witness heightened commercial activity around Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj, with preparations, purchases and sales gathering pace well before the festivals, according to ANI.

The letter noted that Dhanteras will be observed on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. It also estimated that Dhanteras alone generates business worth approximately ₹25,000 crore in Delhi across several sectors, including gold and silver, utensils, electronics, garments, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles and furniture, among other goods.

The CTI also referred to business losses incurred by traders in October because of road closures and traffic diversions around Connaught Place, India Gate and other parts of central Delhi. It claimed that these disruptions had already resulted in losses of nearly ₹3,000 crore for the trading community.

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The traders' body further noted that 20 major wholesale and retail markets operate within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Tilak Bazaar, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Nabi Karim, Azad Market and Lajpat Rai Market.

According to the letter, traffic restrictions, metro station closures and barricading arrangements during the rally could affect commercial activity across these markets. Such measures could also cause inconvenience to traders and customers travelling to Delhi from neighbouring areas and other cities.

The CTI also drew attention to the location of Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station near Ramlila Maidan. It said traffic restrictions and congestion during the rally could inconvenience commuters and visitors coming to the capital for festive shopping.

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While recognising the right of political parties to organise rallies and public gatherings, the traders' association urged Rahul Gandhi to take into account the concerns of Delhi's business community and consider postponing the event.

The letter expressed hope that Gandhi, in his capacity as Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, would acknowledge the traders' concerns and agree to hold the rally after November 10.

Congress rally to target Centre over 'vote chori' allegations The opposition rally is intended to intensify pressure on the government over allegations of "vote chori" and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier, on October 12, opposition leaders, activists and members of civil society staged a 'March for Democracy' in Delhi, taking their protest against the alleged "vote theft" to the doorstep of the Supreme Court. The march was held along a route secured with heavy barricades, while participants also filed a joint petition challenging the SIR.

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A day later, Gandhi hosted leaders of the INDIA bloc at his residence for a meeting over the issue. Following the discussions, the opposition alliance pledged to continue its resistance and pursue the "vote chori" campaign to its logical conclusion.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X