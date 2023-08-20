Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Sunday claimed that China has captured some parts of India and took a jibe at the Centre for not taking any action. Agreeing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raut said, "China has captured India's land and there is evidence of it as well. If Defence Minister & Prime Minister does not accept this, I think it is an injustice to Mother India".

On Sunday Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of his father/Former PM Rajiv Gandhi by Pangong Tso lake, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here".

Recently, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border situation with China, asking when will it travel beyond the rhetoric to protect 'Bharat Mata' and when will status quo ante be restored at the border.

Surjewala said, "19 rounds of talks with China fail, talks fail every time for last 3 Years".

Surjewala said, "Status Quo Ante as of April 2020 not restored for three Years and three Months.

"Indian Forces can't 'Petrol 26 out of 65 Petroling Points' in Depsang Plains near the strategic DBO Airstrip or CNN Junction near Demchok!

"Chinese continue to Block Indian Soldiers at the Y Junction called 'Bottleneck', inside our territory. Access to Petroling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12, 13 blocked by the Chinese," the Congress leader said on X, formerly Twitter.

Questioning the Modi government, Surjewala asked, "When will Indian Territory brazenly occupied by the Chinese be vacated and the Chinese Army pushed back?"

Surjewala said if “no one entered Indian Territory", why are the talks being held with the Chinese and is the Army Chief wrong to say that the Chinese have illegally occupied Indian Territory".