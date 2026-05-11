Rahul Gandhi's witty reply to investment banker-BJP supporter's praise: 'Please speed up my investment returns'

Investment adviser Muthukrishnan Dhandapani has praised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for respecting and valuing their professional relationship, despite his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that despite knowing his political preference, Rahul Gandhi has not let this affect their professional relationship.

“I do not know Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Based on the last 14 years of interaction, all I can say is he respects professionals a lot and is a nice human being to interact with,” Muthukrishnan Dhandapani said.

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The investment adviser's post praising Rahul Gandhi caught his attention, prompting him to respond with a witty remark. Rahul Gandhi said, “Muthu ji, your political views are your own - but please do speed up the returns on my investments.”

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What Muthukrishnan Dhandapani said In a long post, Muthukrishnan Dhandapani highlighted how perceptions can differ from reality. “In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments.”

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“From 2013, when UPA 2 was in power to till date when Vijay was sworn in with Congress support, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments. We have exchanged many emails and have spoken on the phone a lot of times. And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once did Rahul or his office staff bring that subject to me. I believe his staff regularly sees my tweets. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs,” he said.

Muthukrishnan further said that he had always addressed Rahul Gandhi with respect, despite knowing that he supports the BJP. He also sought to caution his readers that reality could differ from how the media and IT cells portray it.

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“And in every single conversation I have with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaves in any haughty manner. Despite knowing my BJP support, he took my input few years ago for choosing a key professional. This post may lead Rahul to terminate our professional relationship. That's ok. Everything should end one day. Wanted to post this to show how mainstream media and IT cells of parties can make someone look completely inhuman. Don't go by media or IT cells - for any party that matters,” Dhandapani said.