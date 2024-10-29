Rahul Kaal Today: Avoid buying gold during this period on Dhanteras 2024; check time in major cities

In Vedic astrology, Rahu is known as an inauspicious planet. It influences a specific time each day called Rahu Kaal Today. This period, lasting approximately one and a half hours, falls between sunrise and sunset and shifts depending on the location and day.

Rahu Kaal is considered an unfavourable time for starting new ventures or performing rituals meant to bring positive outcomes, such as puja, hawan or yagya.

Astrologers explain that during Rahu Kaal, Rahu’s malefic influence interferes with the desired results of any auspicious work. It is therefore recommended to check Rahu Kaal time before beginning new tasks to avoid potential setbacks. However, activities seeking to appease Rahu are deemed suitable during this time.

Rahu Kaal is particularly significant in South India, where people strictly avoid starting important activities, such as marriage ceremonies, engagement rituals, graha pravesh and new business ventures during this period.

Investments in stocks, real estate or purchasing gold and vehicles are similarly postponed until after Rahu Kaal. However, this period does not affect ongoing work, so tasks that have already begun can continue without concern.

Since buying gold on Dhanteras is common, you may like to check Rahu Kaal time in your city.

Rahu Kaal Today: Timings in major cities The Rahu Kaal timing for New Delhi today starts at 02:51 PM and ends at 04:15 PM. This inauspicious period lasts 1 hour and 23 minutes. In Mumbai, Rahu Kaal begins slightly later, starting at 03:14 PM and concluding at 04:40 PM, lasting 1 hour and 26 minutes.

For Chennai, today’s Rahu Kaal stretches from 02:48 PM to 04:15 PM, spanning 1 hour and 28 minutes. Kolkata’s Rahu Kaal today starts at 02:10 PM and ends at 03:36 PM, totalling 1 hour and 25 minutes.

In Hyderabad, Rahu Kaal is observed from 02:53 PM to 04:19 PM, lasting 1 hour and 27 minutes. Bengaluru has Rahu Kaal from 02:59 PM to 04:26 PM today, lasting 1 hour and 28 minutes.

In Lucknow, Rahu Kaal is scheduled from 02:38 PM to 04:02 PM and lasts 1 hour and 24 minutes.

These Rahu Kaal timings vary by location and day, reminding us of the importance of consulting local timings for optimal planning.