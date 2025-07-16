Rahul, Kharge write to PM Modi, seek legislation in Monsoon Session to restore statehood to J-K

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 16 July wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to bring forward legislation to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“We urge upon the Government to bring forward legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the two Congress leaders.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on 21 July.

Jammu and Kashmir, the erstwhile state, was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The letter also noted that PM Modi had already reiterated the government's commitment to restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir on multiple occasions.

"Your good self has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood. In your interview in Bhubaneswar on 19 May 2024, you stated: "The restoration of statehood is a solemn promise we have made and we stand by it." Again, while addressing a rally in Srinagar on 19 September 2024, you reaffirmed: "We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region's statehood," Congress MP said.

Emphasising the demand for statehood by the Jammu and Kashmir people, LoP said that this is the first time a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory.

“For the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood. This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights,” he said.

“This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation,” he added.

Include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule Additionally, the two leaders also requested the government to bring forward legislation to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He added that this step will address the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

“We request that the Government bring forward legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution. This would be a significant step towards addressing the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity,” read the letter

The sixth schedule of the Constitution contains provisions related to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. The Sixth Schedule provides for the administration of certain tribal areas as autonomous entities.