Rahul Mamkootathil: Kerala Youth Congress president resigns after harassment allegations from Malayalam actress

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president. The move comes after the Palakkad leader faced harassment allegations from Malayalam film actress Rini Ann George. Writer Honey Bhaskaran has also accused Rahul Mamkootathil of inappropriate behaviour.

His resignation came amid protests by BJP and CPI(M)-backed DYFI groups, who also demanded his resignation as MLA. At a press meet at his Adoor home, Mamkootathil said he had spoken to senior leaders.

Rahul claimed to have spoken to opposition leader V D Satheesan. The Congress leader earlier said nobody found guilty would be spared. He had apparently spoken to KPCC and AICC leaders as well.

"They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," PTI quoted him as saying.

"At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," Mamkootathil added.

After the announcement, he refused to comment further and walked back inside his residence.

What Rini Ann George said Actress Rini Ann George earlier accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour. Rini alleged that the leader had sent her objectionable messages. He also invited her to a hotel, she alleged.

Despite her complaints to senior party members, the leader allegedly continued his misbehaviour.

During a media interaction in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said the actress was "like a daughter" to him.